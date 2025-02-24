Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Shares Acquired by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of BSCW stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

