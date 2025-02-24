Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 388.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,578,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

