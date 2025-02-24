Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,905,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 437,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,189,000 after purchasing an additional 265,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $311.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $266.75 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

