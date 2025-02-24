Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 29,167 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 569.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hexcel by 36.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,585,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 34.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 973,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 251,062 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 52.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 581,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.68 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $77.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

