Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Lowered by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $2,890,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 203,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $160.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.23 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 135.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

