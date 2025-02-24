MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Separately, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSMY opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

