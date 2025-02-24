SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $12,717,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,986,000 after buying an additional 65,870 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,963 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,596,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 843.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 41,289 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $75.79 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

