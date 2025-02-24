MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $121.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

