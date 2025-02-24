Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,710 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $76.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.168 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

