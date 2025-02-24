Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 373,685 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $294.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.70 and its 200 day moving average is $283.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $300.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

