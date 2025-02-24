Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $179.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

