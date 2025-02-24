Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 71,133 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,133 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 438,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.