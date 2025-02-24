Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 163.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,291 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% in the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 263,027 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $22.97 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

