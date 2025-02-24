Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,711 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

