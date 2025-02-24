Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 971 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. This trade represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $104.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.34. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.