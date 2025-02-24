Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $223.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.97 and a 200 day moving average of $222.97. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $192.87 and a one year high of $267.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

