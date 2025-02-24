Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,113,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,003 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,991,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,760,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PRFZ opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.