Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$280.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$280.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Group Services
In other news, Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$220.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.