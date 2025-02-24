Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$280.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$280.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$239.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$198.61 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$225.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$219.63.

In other news, Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$220.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

