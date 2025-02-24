TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $445.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.04 and a 52-week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.80.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

