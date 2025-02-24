TCW Group Inc. Has $11.53 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diamondback Energy Trading Down 3.7 %
FANG opened at $156.12 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diamondback Energy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.