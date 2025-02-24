TCW Group Inc. Has $11.53 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG opened at $156.12 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.22.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

