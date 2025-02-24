24,666 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director Charles A. Blixt purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,611.50. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LW opened at $55.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

