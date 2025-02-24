Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,474 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in HubSpot by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,112 shares of company stock worth $35,878,612. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $726.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $739.92 and its 200 day moving average is $634.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,072.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

