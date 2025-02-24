Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS stock opened at $257.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.80. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $228.59 and a 52 week high of $280.63.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.