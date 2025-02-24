Colonial River Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Colonial River Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF makes up 1.2% of Colonial River Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSML stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.6228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

