Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,580,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $445,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

VB opened at $239.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

