First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,371 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,989,000 after buying an additional 1,145,290 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $674,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

