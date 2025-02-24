11,242 Shares in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOCO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $354.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.46. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

