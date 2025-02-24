Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 494 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

NYSE:KMB opened at $140.28 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.64%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

