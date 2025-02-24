Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in HP by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,871,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $885,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,977 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HP by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,555,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $116,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,104 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $508,791,000 after buying an additional 1,455,138 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $2,560,077.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,898.67. This trade represents a 56.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. HP’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.