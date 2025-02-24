First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VOE opened at $164.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.05 and a 52 week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

