Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Invests $206,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $94.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,309.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.