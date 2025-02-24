New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 14,088 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 18,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,390,090.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,399.68. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $2,125,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,553,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,866,984.34. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,544. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $60.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.66 and a beta of 1.74. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -549.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

