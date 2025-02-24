Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 825 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,085,000 after purchasing an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 30,909.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,135,000 after purchasing an additional 353,918 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,512,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Duolingo Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $385.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.34. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,429,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,982 shares in the company, valued at $26,108,964.96. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400,100.16. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,639 shares of company stock worth $105,445,057 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

