Whitestone REIT (WSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whitestone REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WSR opened at $13.34 on Monday. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $675.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WSR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitestone REIT

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.