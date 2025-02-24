Brokerages Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Target Price at $5.38

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie lowered NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of NIO by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.68. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

