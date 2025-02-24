Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $416.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.12. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.88%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

