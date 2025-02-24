Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Jasper Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JSPR opened at $5.97 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JSPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Articles

