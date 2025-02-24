Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Jasper Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JSPR opened at $5.97 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JSPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

