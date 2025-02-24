Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 252.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 318,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLQM opened at $54.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $660.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

