Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 140,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1691 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.