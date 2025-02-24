Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after buying an additional 326,233 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,271.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 219,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,288,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $61.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

