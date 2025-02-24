Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,522 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,590,000. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 575,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 97,707 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,147,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 788,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $70.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

