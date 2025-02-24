Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,130 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 16,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 910,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,279,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:VIST opened at $54.27 on Monday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on VIST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

