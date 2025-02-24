Callan Capital LLC Invests $138,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Western Union by 1,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

