Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$17.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

VET has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,600.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VET stock opened at C$12.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.59. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$17.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

