Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $149.30 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.54.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

