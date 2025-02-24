Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Senior Officer Riley Hicks Acquires 8,900 Shares

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Hicks bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$187,790.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.40. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$20.83 and a one year high of C$26.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.50 to C$29.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.86.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

