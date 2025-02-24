Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,697.04 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,919.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,976.72.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total transaction of $8,308,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,760,920.75. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,170 shares of company stock worth $27,132,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,078.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

