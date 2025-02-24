Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $665,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $762.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

