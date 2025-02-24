Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VIG opened at $201.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.