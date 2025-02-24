Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.12 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

